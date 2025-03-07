Mexican felon, previously convicted of sexual contact with a child, arrested in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The U.S. Border Patrol arrested a Mexican man who has been deported twice before, and is currently facing up to 10 years in prison relating to his alleged illegal re-entry into the U.S.

Clemente Galvez-Alapisco, 47, of Sinaloa was convicted for indecency with a child on June 2022. He was also convicted and sentenced to 5 months and 11 days in prison in July 2019.

A federal district court judge will determine his sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.