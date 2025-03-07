NM Health Dept. says Gene Hackman’s wife died of Hantavirus

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) - The New Mexico Department of Health confirmed a 65-year-old woman from Santa Fe County died of Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome. This is the first case reported in the state this year

New Mexico officials identified the woman as Betsy Arakawa, wife of the late Oscar-award-winning actor Gene Hackman. The couple were found dead in their Santa Fe home on Feb. 26.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office found the 95-year-old actor and his wife after a welfare-check.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) describe the Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome as a condition causing flu-like symptoms which can advance and cause severe illnesses where people infected experience trouble breathing.

New Mexico officials said Hackman likely died of natural causes.