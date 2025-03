Breezy conditions and some blowing dust are still possible for today.

We will experience fair weather conditions going into Sunday and Monday before the next series of storms move across the region.

We can expect strong winds and blowing dust to return to our region again Tuesday and Thursday.

Highs for today will be 57 F El Paso, 56 F Las Cruces.

Some breezy conditions may give way to wind chills making these temperatures feel just a bit cooler.