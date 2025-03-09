Daylight saving one of the most dangerous times of year for drivers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Here in the Borderland, you may have felt a little drowsy today, after losing an hour of the sleep and you're not alone. Experts say loss of sleep can wreak havoc on your circadian rhythm.

The Director of public relations for the National Road Safety Foundation, David Reich says drowsy driving isn't talked about enough when we discuss safety on the road.

"It's a pretty big factor in traffic crashes. It cost society about $30 billion a year in losses in terms of damages, medical bills and lost wages," Reich said.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 4,283 people died on Texas roads and highways in 2023. They estimate that drowsiness was a factor in about 550 of those deaths.

Reich says struggling to keep your eyes open, yawning or rubbing your eyes these are all signs of fatigue. He suggest drinking a caffeinated beverage, having a piece of chocolate or taking 30 minute nap and decrease drowsiness.

The amount of time it take to adjust to the time change varies by person, but during this time of year it's important to pay close attention to your body especially while you are driving.