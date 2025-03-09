Rescue Runners Partner with El Paso Animal Services for Weekly Dog Walks

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Rescue Runners partners with El Paso Animal Services earlier today to provide shelter dogs with needed exercise and human interaction.

Each Sunday volunteers take turns walking the dogs at the Mission Valley Adoption Center to help them cope with the stress of being in the shelter.

These weekly walks allow dogs to get out of their crates and helps prevent mental decline from prolonged stays.

The event aims to improve the well-being of the dogs and the volunteers.