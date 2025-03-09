Skip to Content
News

Rescue Runners Partner with El Paso Animal Services for Weekly Dog Walks

By
Published 2:25 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Rescue Runners partners with El Paso Animal Services earlier today to provide shelter dogs with needed exercise and human interaction.

Each Sunday volunteers take turns walking the dogs at the Mission Valley Adoption Center to help them cope with the stress of being in the shelter.

These weekly walks allow dogs to get out of their crates and helps prevent mental decline from prolonged stays.

The event aims to improve the well-being of the dogs and the volunteers.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a weather anchor and reporter.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content