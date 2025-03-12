El Paso Sheriff checkpoints

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA)--

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is maintaining street checkpoints to focus on driver's license and auto insurance compliance, according to Sheriff Oscar Ugarte.

They say these checkpoints are set up at various locations in an effort to improve traffic safety.

The latest checkpoint was conducted on March 3rd in Horizon City resulting in two arrests and several citations for traffic arrests.

Sheriff Oscar Ugarte says that these check points will not ask for ask immigration status.