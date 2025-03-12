Skip to Content
News

El Paso Sheriff checkpoints

KVIA
By
today at 10:51 AM
Published 11:03 AM

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA)--

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is maintaining street checkpoints to focus on driver's license and auto insurance compliance, according to Sheriff Oscar Ugarte.

They say these checkpoints are set up at various locations in an effort to improve traffic safety.

The latest checkpoint was conducted on March 3rd in Horizon City resulting in two arrests and several citations for traffic arrests.

Sheriff Oscar Ugarte says that these check points will not ask for ask immigration status.

Article Topic Follows: News
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Olivia Vara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a weather anchor and reporter.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content