ABC-7 at 4: The Grand Opening of the Mexican American Cultural Center

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-The City of El Paso invites the community to the Grand Opening of the Mexican American Cultural Center on Saturday, March 22, 2025. This all-day celebration will take place along Franklin Avenue in Downtown El Paso and feature cultural performances, interactive experiences, and a first look at the state-of-the-art facility.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 11 a.m., officially marking the opening of the MACC and the newly renovated Cleveland Square Park. After the ceremony, guests are welcome to explore the MACC and enjoy a day filled with festivities, which will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.