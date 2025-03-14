Good Vibes Only: Students give teachers haircuts

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Two teachers at Sunrise Mountain Elementary School were brave enough to get their hair cut by their own students.

Music teacher Daniel Reyes and math and science teacher Joshua Johnson both took a seat in the barber chair.

"These guys wanted to do a mohawk that they were going to do, a big handlebar mustache," Johnson said.

Reyes said he was a little intimidated by the entire process.

“I was nervous leading up to it, but by the time the day came around, I came to terms. And one of the girls looked at me, and she said she was going to cut me like Dwayne The Rock Johnson," he said.

It was the students who were completely in control.

This was part of the school's Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support (PBIS) rewards system. Students earn lion dollars for good behavior like actively participating and having good attendance.

“Our instructional coach has suggested at the beginning of the year, like, maybe we could have, like, a really expensive reward on the dollar menu. So we originally had 100 dollars, and the students could cut my hair, but then we moved it down to 50, and so these two young ladies came up with the cash. They combined together to cut my hair," Reyes said.

Johnson's hair and beard were cut after students submitted 100 lion dollars. Both teachers said they just want to encourage positivity in the classroom.

“I hope that they learn just that teachers are here to, they want to see them do good. We don't want to punish. We want to reward the good things," Reyes said.

“I had a big, burly beard, and the kids really get a kick out of it, but I had some students ask me what I thought about it. And after some careful consideration, you know what? For the kids and for this positive reinforcement, I do not mind cutting my hair. And I decided that I would be more than willing to do that. It's, it's beautiful to see these kids reacting in such a positive way," Johnson said.

The school is proving you can have fun while learning.

