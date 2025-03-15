Skip to Content
News

El Paso’s Poppies Fest Returns

By
Published 1:33 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today, Poppies Fest returned to the El Paso Museum of Archaeology for its 18th annual celebration.

The event featured local vendors, performers and a variety of activities including live music and art workshops.

Visitors had the option of watching performances by Rebecca Samaniego, The Pie Sisters, and Cieba and participating in workshops like digital photography and painting.

Despite today's chilly weather causing the poppies to close up, the festival will continue through the month offering additional events, opportunities and viewings of the poppies.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content