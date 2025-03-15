El Paso’s Poppies Fest Returns

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today, Poppies Fest returned to the El Paso Museum of Archaeology for its 18th annual celebration.

The event featured local vendors, performers and a variety of activities including live music and art workshops.

Visitors had the option of watching performances by Rebecca Samaniego, The Pie Sisters, and Cieba and participating in workshops like digital photography and painting.

Despite today's chilly weather causing the poppies to close up, the festival will continue through the month offering additional events, opportunities and viewings of the poppies.