EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - There are reports that the Westside of El Paso, near UTEP, is receiving light rain and potential graupel or sleet.

While some viewers are reporting some snow accumulating on the top of the Franklin Mountains and occasional snow flurries driving through Transmountain Road in Northeast El Paso.

The forecast called for some light chances of rain in the Borderland.

