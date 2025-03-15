Robots working at El Paso children’s hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Robots, Rosey and Astro are the latest employees at the El Paso children's hospital. The robots help the nursing staff by delivering medication.

"They're awesome," says Kevin Lambeth, the pharmacy manager at the El Paso children's hospital. "We are able to call them from an iPad, they come down to the pharmacy, we load them up with medicine and they deliver them up to the floors."

Rosey and Astro were created by Austin-based software company Diligent Robotics. The robots started learning their way around the hospital back in November, but now they are able go on their own. Decked out in bows and bow ties, Rosie and Astro are able to badge through different areas of the hospital and operate the elevators.

Lambeth says the robots allow nurses to do other tasks and spend more time with patients. He says right now they are testing them out with the pharmacy duties but eventually they will expand their services to the rest of the hospital.