Upper Valley Artists and Farmers Market

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It's a calm and clear day at the farmers market. Today comes after a week full of gusts and dust.

Shoppers are making the most out of their Sunday's calm weather, knowing the high winds and dust are not gone for good. For vendors, bad weather can make things uncomfortable and mean shutting down their stands altogether.

When it comes to weather, even if the market stays open, business can take a hit. For now, with a nice Sunday and Monday ahead, vendors and shoppers are making the most of it.

If you're looking to get outside and enjoy this warm weather, today and tomorrow are your best bet before those gusty conditions return on Tuesday.