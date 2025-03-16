Skip to Content
News

Upper Valley Artists and Farmers Market

By
Published 1:57 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It's a calm and clear day at the farmers market. Today comes after a week full of gusts and dust.

Shoppers are making the most out of their Sunday's calm weather, knowing the high winds and dust are not gone for good. For vendors, bad weather can make things uncomfortable and mean shutting down their stands altogether. 

When it comes to weather, even if the market stays open, business can take a hit. For now, with a nice Sunday and Monday ahead, vendors and shoppers are making the most of it. 

If you're looking to get outside and enjoy this warm weather, today and tomorrow are your best bet before those gusty conditions return on Tuesday.

Article Topic Follows: News
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Olivia Vara
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content