Rep. Escobar joins panel, discusses immigration reform and border security

U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar and El Paso County Attorney Christina Sanchez are participating in a roundtable discussion on border security and regional migration, hosted by the organization FWD.us.

On Monday, they will talk about new policy approaches aimed at immigration reform and border management.

Among the panelists is Andrea Flores, Vice President of Immigration Policy & Campaigns at

FWD.us and author of “A Better Way Forward”, a proposal for overhauling the U.S. immigration

system.

Sigrid Gonzalez, a former senior advisor for U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the moderator of the panel.

The panelists will discuss how to expand legal immigration pathways for humanitarian and labor needs, modernizing border security infrastructure to enhance efficiency, and reforming the U.S. asylum system to improve fairness and processing times.

Their proposals are said to aim to reduce irregular migration, enhance regional stability, and uphold American values while ensuring a secure and humane immigration system.