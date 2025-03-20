Texas lawmakers want to stop schools from hiring uncertified teachers

Texas schools fill vacancies from the teacher shortage by hiring uncertified teachers. Now, state lawmakers want to put an end to that.

The bill, HB 2, would ban unprepared or uncertified teachers from instructing core classes like reading and math in public schools.

However, the state plans to assist teachers with financial costs to become properly credentialed.

Teacher candidates who go through a partnership program, obtains a residency standard certificate, complete one year of employment at a school district would receive a one-time payment of $10,000. Those who go obtain a standard certificate instead, would receive $5,000.

Gustavo Reveles, the communications director of Canutillo Independent School District said they only have a "handful" of uncertified teachers, dedicated to teach courses like engineering and technology.