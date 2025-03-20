Skip to Content
News

Texas lawmakers want to stop schools from hiring uncertified teachers

Elementary school students interact with their teacher in a classroom in this file photo.
Shutterstock via CNN
Elementary school students interact with their teacher in a classroom in this file photo.
By
New
Published 11:47 AM

Texas schools fill vacancies from the teacher shortage by hiring uncertified teachers. Now, state lawmakers want to put an end to that.

The bill, HB 2, would ban unprepared or uncertified teachers from instructing core classes like reading and math in public schools.

However, the state plans to assist teachers with financial costs to become properly credentialed.

Teacher candidates who go through a partnership program, obtains a residency standard certificate, complete one year of employment at a school district would receive a one-time payment of $10,000. Those who go obtain a standard certificate instead, would receive $5,000.

Gustavo Reveles, the communications director of Canutillo Independent School District said they only have a "handful" of uncertified teachers, dedicated to teach courses like engineering and technology.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content