Good Vibes Only: Local saxophonist shines bright

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Las Cruces native Orlando Madrid picked up the saxophone in middle school and hasn’t put it down since. The Mayfield High School alum is now shining on the big stage and gaining recognition for his soulful performances.

Madrid graduated from the University of New Mexico with a degree in Music Education. He also received his master's in jazz studies from the Eastman School of Music and later earned an artist diploma from New York University in 2022.

Last November, Madrid performed the national anthem at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

He got the opportunity after the musician performed at an NMSU game and later at an El Paso Chihuahuas game. After that performance, the L.A. Lakers reached out, wanting him to perform court-side.

He said it was a dream come true.

“I had gone to a game earlier that year, but we sat, like, way up in the nosebleeds because, I mean, the tickets are, like, crazy. And I remember, like, speaking it into existence, like, pointing down that someday we'll sit down there courtside, and it kind of just happened in a way,” Madrid said.

He said it was an honor to have that opportunity. As a lifelong Lakers fan, Madrid said the performance was even more special.

“So, just seeing the players, like actually seeing LeBron James in person, like, literally right in front of me, like on the court, how tall he was, just like, I don't know, the vibes, the just the excitement, packed stadium, sold-out arena, walking up, seeing Kobe's statue memorialized. And it's just, yeah, all the feelings. It was pretty nerve-racking when they announced my name and I had to go center court. Everybody's just staring at me with the spotlight. It was like, it's just like thinking, don't mess up.”

Madrid said the performance was a success and he got great feedback from the audience.

“I think it went really well. I mean, everybody kind of loved it.”

It went so well, that Madrid said he made the official roster for the L.A. Lakers.

But his performances aren’t slowing down. Last Sunday, he performed with The Temptations at The Plaza Theatre.

“So I'll be honored, honored to be back home and perform with such giants. And there's nothing, like, better than performing in your own community with, like, having them come to your community, you know, and being able to, like, display your talent with them,” he said.

He said he wants to inspire others and prove dreams do come true.

“Blessed is the word that comes to mind. It's just unreal to get paid to perform. To me, it's not necessarily a job. It doesn't seem like a job. It's just. It seems like a passion, you know? It took a lot of hard work and sacrifice to learn this instrument. Now it's it's, it's giving back.”

Madrid recently celebrated the release of his debut album; click here to learn more.

