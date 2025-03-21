Largest Veteran Expo in Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs El paso, the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, and the 151st Borderplex Community Veterans Engagement Board the City of El Paso is hosting the Borderplex Veteran & Family Caregiver Expo.

The city says the free two day event aims to inform, educate, and connect Veterans with support services.

“The Borderplex Veteran & Family Caregiver Expo is an example of our commitment to connect our Veterans and their families to much-needed resources,” said Paul Albright, Chief Military Officer. “This two-day event is aimed to empower Veterans, Families, Surviving Spouses and Veteran caregivers by offering them an opportunity to gather knowledge on issues impacting their lives.”

The event will feature learning sessions that will cover the following topics: