Texas Tech 2025 Match Day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Today, 41,000 students spanning across 46 countries simultaneously ripped open envelopes to reveal where they will spend their residency.

Match Day is a milestone and often an emotion time for future physicians. Around 114 students at the Paula Foster School of Medicine now know where they will spend the next 3 to 7 years of their lives and 21 of those students will stay here in the Borderland.

One student, Joshua Paul Torres, says this is a dream come true. "Matching an internal medicine for my community here at El Paso," Torres said. Born and raised in El Paso Torres says he felt is was important to stay in the community because there is a high demand for physicians.

Richard Lange, president of Texas Tech Health El Paso says if students learn here and train here, they're more likely to remain here. He adds, since the Paula Foster School of Medicine opened they have increased the number of physicians in El Paso by about 50%.