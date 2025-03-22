Skip to Content
Easter Bunny welcomes spring at the Outlet Shoppes

Published 12:58 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Spring is here and The Outlet Shoppes of the El Paso is celebrating by bringing the Easter Bunny.

The Easter Bunny is available to meet with young and old alike and take free photos with him.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own cameras to capture memories with the Easter Bunny. You can find the Easter Bunny every Saturday and Sunday from April 5th - 19th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

"Spring is a time of renewal and joy, and we’re excited to provide families with memorable experiences and engaging activities,” said Carlos Rodriguez, General Manager of The Outlet Shoppes of El Paso.

There are festive backdrops with a Spring theme that families can enjoy and capture moments for the season.

For full event details and dates, please visit the Outlets Shoppes Website.

