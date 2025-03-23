Bataan memorial march honors heroes

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Thousands gathered Sunday, March 23, 2025, at White Sands Missile Range for the 36th annual Bataan Memorial Death March.

The event honored the tens of thousands of U.S. and Filipino soldiers forced to march 65 miles under brutal conditions after surrendering to Japanese forces in 1942. Nearly 10,000 died during the Bataan Death March, including hundreds from New Mexico’s 200th and 515th Coast Artillery units.

Participants chose between a 14.2-mile or 26.2-mile course, walking in remembrance of the lives lost and the enduring legacy of their sacrifice. While the event began as a military tradition, it has grown to include civilians from across the country and beyond.