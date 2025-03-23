Skip to Content
Herrera Memorial Run Returns

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The 5th annual Peter John Herrera 5K Memorial Run took place March 23 at Ascarate Park. The event honors Deputy Peter John Herrera, who was killed in the line of duty in March 2019.

Hosted by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the run welcomed families, strollers, and dogs. Organizers say it's an opportunity for the community to come together and help keep Deputy Herrera’s memory alive.

The opening ceremony began at 7:30 a.m. followed by the race at 8 a.m.

