A recap: school district deficits in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The Canutillo ISD is reducing its nearly $6 million budget deficit by cutting workforce positions. It plans to lower the deficit from $5.8 million to $2.3 million by restructuring programs such as career and technical education, central office departments and library services.

They aren't the only school in the borderland facing financial hardships.

The Socorro Independent School District is laying off employees, increasing class sizes, and cutting programs. This for the 2025-2026 as it works to cut 38 million dollars to balance the budget.

Amid a financial crisis, the El Paso Independent School District announced its decision to close eight elementary schools. EPISD ruled the schools will shut down over the next two years because they were "under-utilized." They said this project will address a projected 32.2 million dollar deficit for fiscal year 2025-2026.

The Ysleta Independent School District is considering taking out a 25 million dollar loan to cover payroll in August. Come August if the state adopts a budget by June 30th and there's additional money going to the school district, Superintendent De La Torre says there will be no need for the loan. He also told ABC-7, he does not see staff layoffs in the near future.