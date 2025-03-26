Skip to Content
News

ABC-7 at 4: La Union Maze to host 3rd Annual Spring Fling

The 2021 La Union Maze dedicated to healthcare workers.
La Union Maze/Facebook
The 2021 La Union Maze dedicated to healthcare workers.
By
Published 8:52 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—This spring, La Union Maze is hosting its 3rd Annual Spring Fling on April 19th and 20th, with school field trips available from April 8th to May 2nd.

This family-friendly event will feature a mini Farmer's Market, an Easter Egg Hunt, photos with the Easter Bunny, and plenty of outdoor fun! The popular playground attractions—including jumping pillows, slides, zip lines, and a mini-oat maze for little ones—will be open for families to enjoy.

You can find more details, including hours, fees, and attractions, on the unionmaze.com website.

Article Topic Follows: News
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Nichole Gomez

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content