ABC-7 at 4: La Union Maze to host 3rd Annual Spring Fling

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—This spring, La Union Maze is hosting its 3rd Annual Spring Fling on April 19th and 20th, with school field trips available from April 8th to May 2nd.

This family-friendly event will feature a mini Farmer's Market, an Easter Egg Hunt, photos with the Easter Bunny, and plenty of outdoor fun! The popular playground attractions—including jumping pillows, slides, zip lines, and a mini-oat maze for little ones—will be open for families to enjoy.

You can find more details, including hours, fees, and attractions, on the unionmaze.com website.