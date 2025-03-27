Skip to Content
News

CASFV brings light to sexual assault with ‘What were you wearing?’ exhibit

Center Against Sexual and Family Violence
By
Published 11:46 AM

The Center Against Sexual and Family Violence is kicking off Sexual Assault Awareness Month with their “What Were You Wearing?” exhibit, showcasing recreated outfits of real survivors.

The mission of this exhibit is to educate people on the misconception that clothing causes sexual assault.

"It’s a moving experience that raises awareness, sparks conversation, and honors survivors," CASFV says on their Instagram page.

Their theme this year is "You Are Strong," which highlights the resilience of survivors, the power of community, and the importance of standing together to end sexual violence.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content