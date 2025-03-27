CASFV brings light to sexual assault with ‘What were you wearing?’ exhibit

The Center Against Sexual and Family Violence is kicking off Sexual Assault Awareness Month with their “What Were You Wearing?” exhibit, showcasing recreated outfits of real survivors.

The mission of this exhibit is to educate people on the misconception that clothing causes sexual assault.

"It’s a moving experience that raises awareness, sparks conversation, and honors survivors," CASFV says on their Instagram page.

Their theme this year is "You Are Strong," which highlights the resilience of survivors, the power of community, and the importance of standing together to end sexual violence.