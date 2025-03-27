Skip to Content
Mexico supply chain summit: connecting OEMs and suppliers

By
Updated
today at 10:25 AM
Published 10:33 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Mexico Supply Chain Nearshoring Summit 2025 will take place at the El Paso Convention Center today.

This event offers a platform for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in Mexico and potential suppliers to connect and explore business opportunities.

The event will feature B2B meetings that allow participants to engage in 20-minute sessions tailored to their business needs.

Industry experts will lead discussions on key topics such as manufacturing trends, strategies for reducing costs in Mexico, and supply chain dynamics.

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a weather anchor and reporter.

