Mexico supply chain summit: connecting OEMs and suppliers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Mexico Supply Chain Nearshoring Summit 2025 will take place at the El Paso Convention Center today.

This event offers a platform for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in Mexico and potential suppliers to connect and explore business opportunities.

The event will feature B2B meetings that allow participants to engage in 20-minute sessions tailored to their business needs.

Industry experts will lead discussions on key topics such as manufacturing trends, strategies for reducing costs in Mexico, and supply chain dynamics.