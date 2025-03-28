Good Vibes Only: Knight Time Cheer

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The Knight Team Cheer team has plenty to celebrate. The Borderland cheer team was recently named triple-crown champions, meaning the team placed first place at three different national competitions.

The team traveled to Colorado, Atlanta, Dallas and Florida as they competed against teams from across the country.

Emily Canava, the cheerleading coach and all-star director at Knight Time Cheer, told ABC-7 that the team was nervous going into competitions.

"They were like uneasy, but after they went out and they were able to do it that first time, I think, like they were able to set that aside and they did really well and showed the magic on the mat like they always do," Canava said.

The team is made up of seven to 12-year-olds, many of whom have been with the team since they were toddlers. The team was judged on categories like tumbling, routine creativity and showmanship.

Canava said it was a special moment when they were announced victorious.

"I think it was just like the best feeling overwhelmed, joy and love, for them, for the program. and just like feeling like all their hard work was worth it," the coach said.

The team practices two hours a day, year-round. Coach Canava said she is proud of the team's work ethic.

"I'm proud of, like, what they leave out there because I know that they left 100% out there, and they did everything that they could.”

Canava said she is also proud of how the team was able to put El Paso on the map.

"These girls really represent what cheerleading is in El Paso. It feels amazing to be able to represent El Paso in that way, especially being that we are a small city compared to those other big cities that we compete against in," she said.

If you have a Good Vibes Story idea, email news@kvia.com.