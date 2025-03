EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Buying a new car and getting your car fixed could get a bit pricier due to President Trump's auto tariffs. On Wednesday, Trump said he is imposing 25% tariffs on car parts coming into the US, in addition to fully assembled vehicles. The tariffs on the vehicles are set to take effect on April 3, the tariffs on part may go into effect no later than May 3, according to the White House.

