8th annual district Math Bee

today at 2:41 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today at Eastlake High School, elementary students are proving that math can be both fun and rewarding as they compete in the annual Math Bee.

Kindergarten through 5th grade students competed in their 8th annual district Math Bee and tested their mental math skills. 

During timed rounds, students answered math problems to advance to the next level with the goal of becoming the district Math Bee champion for their grade. 

Preparing for the Math Bee provides students with the chance to improve their math skills, contributing to better grades in the classroom and making learning more enjoyable. 

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a weather anchor and reporter.

