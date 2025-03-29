CRRUA to flush fire hydrants as part of maintenance

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Camino Real Regional Utility Authority will be working on fire hydrants in the Santa Teresa area this weekend.

Crews will be flushing water through the hydrants and conducting maintenance from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Officials say the maintenance won't disrupt water service, but some customers may experience discolored water, which should disappear within 24 hours.

CRRUA says the water is safe to drink, but advises waiting to wash laundry until the water is clear.

If the water doesn't clear within 24 hours, officials recommend flushing your faucet for several minutes. If the problem persists, call CRRUA for assistance at (575) 332-1076.