Free Bike Rodeo Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Families in El Paso are invited to a free Bike Rodeo on Saturday, March 29, from 10 a.m. to noon at Economy Wholesale, located at 411 N. Zaragoza Drive.

The event is a partnership between the Texas Department of Transportation, Justice of the Peace Lucilia Najera, El Paso Police and Border Bicycle.

Children of all ages are encouraged to bring their bikes and helmets for safety inspections, an obstacle course and other interactive activities.

The event is part of an ongoing effort to promote bicycle safety and awareness in West Texas communities.