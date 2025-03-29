Leatherworking With Heart

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tucked inside a local shop in El Paso, Tandy Leather offers more than just tools and kits—it’s where craftsmanship meets community. Known for its deep roots dating back to 1919 and inspired by leatherworking legend Al Stohlman, the store honors tradition while continuing to inspire new generations of makers.

Each weekend, the store hosts hands-on classes where participants learn how to create wallets, purses, belts, holsters and even leather-bound journals. The lessons cover everything from stitching to dyeing, and tool care to finishing edges. But what truly sets the classes apart is the instructor.

The man leading the classes volunteers his time, teaching not just the art of leatherwork, but weaving in life lessons with each stroke of the tool. “If you make a mistake in your design,” he says, “it’s just like life—you keep going.” His thoughtful teaching has made him not just a craftsman, but a mentor to many who pass through the store.

The staff at Tandy Leather say they love what they do, sharing their passion for leathercrafting in a welcoming, judgment-free environment. Their goal aligns with Tandy’s mission: to inspire creativity, build community, and help everyone make their mark.

Classes range from beginner to advanced, including project kits like crossbody bags, wristlets and money clips. Whether it’s your first attempt or your fiftieth, the door is open to anyone ready to learn.