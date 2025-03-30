César Chávez Day Closures

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Several El Paso offices and services will be closed Monday in honor of César Chávez Day.

El Paso Community College will be completely closed. No classes or services will be available.

All City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed for the holiday.

Regular business hours and services will resume on Tuesday, April 1.

El Paso City Council will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 1, at City Hall, 300 N. Campbell.

The holiday will not affect residential trash and recycling collection, as collection services are not scheduled on Mondays.

CLOSED/NO SERVICE

Citizen Collection Stations (Regularly closed on Monday)

Greater El Paso Landfill

City Museums: Museum of Archaeology, Museum of Art, and Museum of History, Mexican American Cultural Center

Recreation centers, senior centers, and aquatics facilities

Public Libraries

Municipal Court/Bond Offices

One-Stop Shop

Community Care Center and Immunization Clinics

Rawlings Dental Clinic

WIC Offices and Medicaid Waver Program

HIV Prevention Center and STD Clinic

OPEN/SERVICE

Animal Services Animals Services Center: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Westside Adoption Center: Noon to 2 p.m. Mission Valley Adoption Center: Noon to 2 p.m.

El Paso Zoo and Botanical Garden: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sun Metro (regular schedule all routes, BRIO and LIFT services)

El Paso County administrative offices and the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse will also be closed for the holiday.