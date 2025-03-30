César Chávez Day Closures
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Several El Paso offices and services will be closed Monday in honor of César Chávez Day.
El Paso Community College will be completely closed. No classes or services will be available.
All City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed for the holiday.
Regular business hours and services will resume on Tuesday, April 1.
El Paso City Council will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 1, at City Hall, 300 N. Campbell.
The holiday will not affect residential trash and recycling collection, as collection services are not scheduled on Mondays.
CLOSED/NO SERVICE
- Citizen Collection Stations (Regularly closed on Monday)
- Greater El Paso Landfill
- City Museums: Museum of Archaeology, Museum of Art, and Museum of History, Mexican American Cultural Center
- Recreation centers, senior centers, and aquatics facilities
- Public Libraries
- Municipal Court/Bond Offices
- One-Stop Shop
- Community Care Center and Immunization Clinics
- Rawlings Dental Clinic
- WIC Offices and Medicaid Waver Program
- HIV Prevention Center and STD Clinic
OPEN/SERVICE
- Animal Services
- Animals Services Center: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Westside Adoption Center: Noon to 2 p.m.
- Mission Valley Adoption Center: Noon to 2 p.m.
- El Paso Zoo and Botanical Garden: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sun Metro (regular schedule all routes, BRIO and LIFT services)
El Paso County administrative offices and the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse will also be closed for the holiday.