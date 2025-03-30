Skip to Content
News

César Chávez Day Closures

KVIA
By
Published 2:18 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Several El Paso offices and services will be closed Monday in honor of César Chávez Day.

El Paso Community College will be completely closed. No classes or services will be available.

All City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed for the holiday.

Regular business hours and services will resume on Tuesday, April 1.

El Paso City Council will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 1, at City Hall, 300 N. Campbell.

The holiday will not affect residential trash and recycling collection, as collection services are not scheduled on Mondays.

CLOSED/NO SERVICE

  • Citizen Collection Stations (Regularly closed on Monday)
  • Greater El Paso Landfill
  • City Museums: Museum of Archaeology, Museum of Art, and Museum of History, Mexican American Cultural Center
  • Recreation centers, senior centers, and aquatics facilities
  • Public Libraries
  • Municipal Court/Bond Offices
  • One-Stop Shop
  • Community Care Center and Immunization Clinics
  • Rawlings Dental Clinic
  • WIC Offices and Medicaid Waver Program
  • HIV Prevention Center and STD Clinic

OPEN/SERVICE

  • Animal Services
    • Animals Services Center: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    • Westside Adoption Center: Noon to 2 p.m.
    • Mission Valley Adoption Center: Noon to 2 p.m.
  • El Paso Zoo and Botanical Garden: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Sun Metro (regular schedule all routes, BRIO and LIFT services)

El Paso County administrative offices and the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse will also be closed for the holiday.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Paul Schulz

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content