Skip to Content
News

Historical marker returns to Lincoln Park

By
Updated
today at 7:53 AM
Published 4:40 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Historical Commission is honoring the region’s rich past by reinstalling a historical marker at Lincoln Park in South-Central El Paso.

The Camp Concordia and Fort Bliss marker had been damaged during construction related to the I-10 Connect Project. It was returned to its original location during a special celebration on Saturday.

The event, which coincided with the Wheela, Vicla and Pedal Car Show, included remarks from Precinct Two County Commissioner David Stout and Historical Commissioner Woody Bare.

The ceremony served as a tribute to preserving local history and recognizing the area's military significance.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content