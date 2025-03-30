Historical marker returns to Lincoln Park

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Historical Commission is honoring the region’s rich past by reinstalling a historical marker at Lincoln Park in South-Central El Paso.

The Camp Concordia and Fort Bliss marker had been damaged during construction related to the I-10 Connect Project. It was returned to its original location during a special celebration on Saturday.

The event, which coincided with the Wheela, Vicla and Pedal Car Show, included remarks from Precinct Two County Commissioner David Stout and Historical Commissioner Woody Bare.

The ceremony served as a tribute to preserving local history and recognizing the area's military significance.