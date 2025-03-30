The City of El Paso host community tree planting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The City of El Paso received a $10,000 donation from the Paso del Norte Community Foundation.

This weekend, the 915 Tree Keepers Program, in partnership with the Parks and Recreation Department, the Climate and Sustainability Division, and the Paso del Norte Community Foundation invited the community to comes out plant trees at Riverside park.

Since October of 2024, the Parks and Recreation Department and the 915 Tree Keepers Program have planted 274 trees throughout the City.

According Jana Renner, the Senior Program Manager at the Paso del Norte Community Foundation, increasing the tree canopy will make walking and biking on the trail more comfortable for users in hotter months.

Planting trees offers numerous benefits, including combating climate change, improving air and water quality, supporting biodiversity, and enhancing overall well-being.

Jacob Ruiz, park supervisor with the city of El Paso, walked participates through how to properly plant the trees. "It's good for the community to give them something new, to learn, something to experience. Someone you know may have not planted a tree before it gets a great educational experience.It helps us improve the park, and it makes for a good community involvement with the city of El Paso and our different departments," Ruiz said