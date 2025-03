EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Warm, dry and windy afternoons can be expected starting today through most of next week.

First Alert has been issued for this upcoming Tuesday and Wednesday, with westerly peak gusts reaching above 40 mph.

Forecasted high temps for today are 80 F El Paso, 77 F Las Cruces.

Peak gusts for today will be around 30 mph starting in the afternoon and continuing into this evening.