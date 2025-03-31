City Council to revisit Sunset Amphitheater land transfer 

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) — The planned Sunset Amphitheater in Northeast El Paso is back before City Council this week, as officials review an amendment to the land transfer agreement with Venu, the company behind the 12,500-seat entertainment venue.

According to agenda documents, the proposed amendment increases the land transfer from 17 to 20 acres. Officials say the expanded footprint allows for a new design capable of hosting events year-round. The amendment also clarifies parking responsibilities and updates the official closing date of the land sale.

The project has faced previous delays. The land transfer, initially expected to be finalized in December 2024, was held up due to title concerns. At the last council meeting in early December, Karina Brasgalla, the city's economic and international development director, said a “clean bill of title” was necessary to secure investors.

Despite missing its expected groundbreaking last year, Brasgalla said the project remains on track, though it may not be ready in time for the start of the 2026 concert season.

As part of the agreement, Venu is required to secure a venue operator and bring in at least 40 national touring acts per year. The project is expected to generate a $5.4 billion economic impact over 20 years, including direct revenue from sales taxes and indirect benefits from visitor spending at local businesses.

The city has committed nearly $31 million in incentives for the project, which is projected to provide a 28.8% return on investment.

City Council is set to discuss the amendment during its regular meeting on Tuesday.