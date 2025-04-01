Elevated fire danger across Borderland region

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KVIA) — As strong winds and dry conditions continue across southern New Mexico and West Texas, fire officials are warning the public to stay cautious as wildfire risk remains high.

ABC-7 spoke to George Ducker, Communications Coordinator for the New Mexico State Forestry Division who says the biggest causes of wildfires in the state are human-related, including debris burning and sparks from power tools or vehicles. With red flag warnings in effect across the region, Ducker urges residents to take extra precautions.

“Small mistakes can have really, really big consequences,” he emphasizes. “If it's windy, if it's a red flag and you had this day all set to do your ag burn, don't do it.”

If you are working outside with tools, especially if you’re welding in rural areas, Ducker recommends bringing water specifically for putting something out, “If a spark kicks out from that welding or the saw that you're using, and you may have 30 seconds to get the water on it and you could solve a whole lot of problems.”

Ducker also say homeowners protect their property by clearing at least five feet of defensible space around structures, removing dead leaves and brush, and keeping flammable materials such as firewood away from buildings. Drivers are also warned to avoid pulling over onto dry grass, as hot exhaust pipes can ignite vegetation.

Fire agencies use the Energy Release Component (ERC) to measure fire risk, and Ducker say levels are critically high across much of New Mexico. ERC levels indicate how much fuel is available to burn, and in some areas, they are surpassing the 90th percentile, meaning vegetation is extremely dry and fire-prone.



2-DAY MOVING AVERAGE ERC CHARTS, New Mexico Forestry Division

“We have been in a historic drought” Ducker stressed. “When you're talking about the southern portion of New Mexico and the El Paso area, it's grass fuels and grass burns really fast, and then it moves really fast.”

With no significant rainfall in the forecast and ongoing drought conditions, fire danger is expected to remain high in the coming weeks. Ducker reminds residents that most wildfires in the region are human-caused, making prevention key in protecting communities.