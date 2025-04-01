Securing trash on dust storm days

On days of severe weather and extreme winds, El Paso residents struggle to contain their trash from flying out onto the streets.

ABC-7 spoke with residents in Manhattan Heights who say the wind knocks down their bins and sometimes, they lose them.

Trash was spread around the streets, getting pushed by the wind.

Residents say it can be difficult to manage on windy days like this one.

"Usually there's a lot of trash like that gets blown over, but I think more than anything, we try to just get the things," said resident John Majerzzyk. "Everybody tries to get the their trash bin and put it inside as best they can."

The City of Las Cruces started an initiative to improve cleanliness by adding latches to their bins, so trash doesn't get out.

The City of El Paso says they're experimenting with the latches with recycle bins.

"The way the latches work is that the weight of the material that's in the can pushes the latch open because it's a rubber latch, so I believe it takes anywhere from 4 to 5 pounds to push it open," said Nicholas Ybarra, the city's Environmental Services Director.

Ybarra says they have about $300,000 annually for repairing and replacing bins for residents, but the main problem is that residents don't put their trash inside tied-up bags.

"Most of the time, I end up finding my trash can away from my house," said resident Luis Hernandez. "Some people have lost their trash bin altogether, so it's kinda hard to contain."

Ybarra also says recycling bins should be placed outside at least half full so they don't knock over, and trash tends to be heavier.