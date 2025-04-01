Take a look inside the El Paso County Downtown Detention Facility

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff Oscar Ugarte gave ABC-7 a tour inside the Downtown Detention Facility Tuesday morning and walked through the processing, housing and daily life of an inmate.

Sheriff Ugarte and Detention Officer Serna explained that inmates are classified into minimum, medium or maximum custody, indicated by the color of their uniform.

Each inmate receives a blanket, bed sheet towel and shoes, in addition to a hygiene pack including toilet paper, soap, toothbrush, toothpaste, earphones and a razor.

ABC-7 spoke to Sheriff Ugarte about staffing issues, facility maintenance, jail capacity and the recent non-compliance citations regarding failures to conduct proper safety checks on inmates.

