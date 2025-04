EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso's newly renovated health facility in Northeast El Paso opened today, funded by the American Rescue Act with a budget of $8.5 million.

The over 31,000-square-foot facility features a new community clinic which offers free immunizations to residents unable to afford them.

Despite over $11 billion in federal health funding cuts, local health officials say they remain committed to providing essential services to the community.