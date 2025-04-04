More than $13,000 raised for Tippin elementary head custodian

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Tippin Elementary School staff and the El Paso community came out to help Head custodian Ramn Alcanta Cota.

Cota and his wife had been saving for a new car. Last weekend, while on their way to look at cars, Cota's car was broken into and all the money he had save was stolen.

Tippin Principal, Gina Rodriguez Nunez says Cota describes himself as an old fashion man who prefers to pay cash for his cars. Nunez says Cota came to her just to ask for time off to deal with getting his car fixed. Nunez, PTA President Betsy Haddad and PTA member Kristen Bates sprung into action setting up a GoFundMe to help.

"I thought maybe we could get like a little bit, maybe we can at least help him get his window replaced" said Bates. She never imagine that they would raise a whooping $13,630 and growing.

Cota says he is so grateful to the community and the school. He adds feels fortunate to work at Tippin with such a caring community. Cota hasn't made a purchase yet but he has his eye on a 2022 Toyota RAV4.