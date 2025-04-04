Northeast to have water outage

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- El Paso Water scheduled a temporary water shut-off for Northeast El Paso on Monday, April 7. The shut off will begin at 9 p.m. and will last until 1 a.m. on April 8. About 1,800 customers may be impacted.

Those who may be impacted include people who live at the Cliffside at Mountain Park Apartment Complex at 3334 Zion Lane and the Canyon Hills Apartment Homes at 9010 Magnetic Street.

This is part of a project that El Paso Water says will improve water service reliability. EP Water says they will connect new water lines at the intersection Magnetic Street and Atlas Avenue. Residents should plan and stock up on water. Wastewater services won't be affected according to EP Water.

El Paso Water says, "two water tankers with potable water will be available for customers beginning at 6 p.m. until service is restored. One tanker will be located at the intersection of Zion and Alabama and the second tanker will be located at the intersection of Hondo Pass and Magnetic."