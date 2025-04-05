El Paso County hosts free community cleanup

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County public works department is hosting two community cleanup events Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., or until the sites reach capacity.

El Pasoans can drop off their unwanted items at two locations:

East Montana: 14698 Van Lane, El Paso, Tx 79938

Canutillo (Gallegos Park): 7361 Bosque Rd., Canutillo, Tx 79838

Residents can bring bulk trash items, such as furniture and carpeting, as well as electronics including computers, cell phones and video game consoles.

Each household can also bring up to 5 tires, as long as they’re under 17 inches and not attached to rims.

The events are part of a county-wide cleanup effort that continues through August.

For more information, you can call the El Paso County Public Works office at 915-273-3330.