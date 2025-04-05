Skip to Content
El Paso Science Festival this Saturday and Sunday

today at 9:07 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso science festival aims to spark children's interest in science, technology, mathematics and engineering.

The event hosts a variety of participants and programs intending to ignite curiosity in young participants. 

The event also highlights educational and career opportunities in the fields of science and technology. 

Parents are provided with resources to support children's growing interest in these areas. 

The festival features stem leaders, mentors and role models who can offer guidance to those interested in these fields. 

The event also showcases advancements and innovations in science collaborating across the region to increase community engagement. 

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a weather anchor and reporter.

