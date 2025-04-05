Local “Hands Off” protest

EL PASO, TEXAS (KVIA)-- El Paso was one of hundred of locations across the nation that took part in the "hands off" protest, against the Trump administration's cuts to the federal government and its polices.

Starting at around noon today protesters gathered at the intersection of Sunland Park and Mesa Hills. The event was sponsored by the El Paso Democratic Party. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar also joined in on the protest.

"We are seeing incredible violations of U.S. law, violations of the Constitution. Our very democracy right now is under direct and consistent threat. Every day, every minute, by Donald Trump and what he's doing," Escobar said.

ABC-7 did reach out to the El Paso Republican Party for comment they have not yet responded.



