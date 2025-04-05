Skip to Content
News

Local “Hands Off” protest

By
Published 4:15 PM

EL PASO, TEXAS (KVIA)-- El Paso was one of hundred of locations across the nation that took part in the "hands off" protest, against the Trump administration's cuts to the federal government and its polices.

Starting at around noon today protesters gathered at the intersection of Sunland Park and Mesa Hills. The event was sponsored by the El Paso Democratic Party. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar also joined in on the protest.

"We are seeing incredible violations of U.S. law, violations of the Constitution. Our very democracy right now is under direct and consistent threat. Every day, every minute, by Donald Trump and what he's doing," Escobar said.

ABC-7 did reach out to the El Paso Republican Party for comment they have not yet responded.


Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Lauren Bly

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content