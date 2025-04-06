Skip to Content
Health Fair supports El Paso Community

By
today at 12:49 PM
Published 1:01 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Society of Saint Vincent De Paul hosted a free Health and Wellness Fair at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in west El Paso starting today at 9 AM and continuing until 4 PM.

The event featured over 50 healthcare vendors offering free health screenings, vaccinations and other vital services.

Reverend Allan Alaka of Queen of Peace Catholic Church opened the event with prayers and remarks at 10:30 AM.

In additional to healthcare services, attendees could enjoy food from the Knights of Columbus and the Catholic Daughters of America, as well as donate blood through Vitalant Blood Services' Bloodmobile.

The event provided health resources and community support, taking a full-body approach to this year's second annual Health and Wellness Fair.

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a weather anchor and reporter.

