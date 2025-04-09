Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Above average temps today, warmer tomorrow

KVIA
By
New
Published 5:45 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temperatures will once again see a dramatic increase today. We continue our warming trend tomorrow.

Today temperature highs will be 7-12 degrees above average as we expect to see highs in the upper 80s. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 88, Las Cruces is expected to reach 86.

Today will remain dry and winds will remain calm.

Thursday temperatures will climb once more potentially bringing us to our first 90 degree temp of the year.

News

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

