Skip to Content
News

ABC-7 at 4: The connection between Mental Health and creative arts

By
Published 5:15 PM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- The visual arts can play a significant role in inspiring the multiple moods of the mind. Research has proved that art can provide a direct connection between the mind and body. Lupita Pena, a therapist with Emergence Health Network, and Shawn Warwick, a certified Ross instructor, discuss the connection between mental health and creative arts.

Upcoming classes and workshops:

 Classes are beginner-friendly, step-by-step, and include all the materials you need. Registration is now open: Visit www.shawnwarswick.com for schedules, sign-ups, and sneak peeks at recent masterpieces from local students.

https://emergencehealthnetwork.org/

https://emergencehealthnetwork.org/
Article Topic Follows: News
abc-7
el paso
Nichole Gomez

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content