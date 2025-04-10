ABC-7 at 4: The connection between Mental Health and creative arts

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- The visual arts can play a significant role in inspiring the multiple moods of the mind. Research has proved that art can provide a direct connection between the mind and body. Lupita Pena, a therapist with Emergence Health Network, and Shawn Warwick, a certified Ross instructor, discuss the connection between mental health and creative arts.

Upcoming classes and workshops:

Classes are beginner-friendly, step-by-step, and include all the materials you need. Registration is now open: Visit www.shawnwarswick.com for schedules, sign-ups, and sneak peeks at recent masterpieces from local students.

https://emergencehealthnetwork.org/