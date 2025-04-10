Downtown’s Main Library celebrates grand reopening

The Main Library in Downtown El Paso is reopening after co-locating with the newly opened Mexican American Cultural Center.

The historic library that originally opened in 1954, has gone through a grand renovation with all new furniture and upgraded amenities.

It’s newest improvements include an enhanced space for print collections, modern reading nooks, private study rooms and more.

The building now has a new glass entrance for the updated four-story facility.

The basement level holds a computer lab and multimedia room, literacy center, main collection space, reading and study rooms and centre future — a new program focused on helping young El Pasoans plan for their future.

On the first floor, visitors will find border heritage and main collections with expanded work areas, renovated meeting room, friends of the library bookstore, quiet room, and café area.

The second floor has a fully upgraded children’s area and teen town.