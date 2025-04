EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A water main break early this morning on the 700 block Camino Real Avenue in the Upper Valley caused a sinkhole that partially submerged an El Paso Water Utility truck.

The utility truck as since been towed.

El Paso Water confirms no injuries have been reported.

They say crews are pumping water from the street and nearby properties.

El Paso Water also says excavation is underway to access the main water line for repairs.