Gang member flees from Troopers, causes area schools lockdown

EL PASO (KVIA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after reports of two individuals were fleeing from the Troopers and were reported running through a school campus in Canutillo, Texas on April 10 leading to lockdowns at Lone Star, Canutillo, and Alderete schools.

A Department of Public Safety spokesman said that about 1:31 p.m. Troopers tried to stop a white Equinox for traffic violations as it traveled through I-10 East near Vinton. The driver tried to avoid the officers and fled.

Officers pursued the SUV for a short distance and found it abandoned in a desert area between the Outlet Mall and Canutillo Elementary School.

The lockdown at the Canutillo ISD campuses were initiated after reports of two individuals running through school property at Canutillo Elementary School. The lockdown was lifted at 2:56 p.m. after Troopers cleared the area.

Inside the the SUV officers found a bag with an inmate identification card for 35-year-old, Esteban Acosta from Vado, NM. Acosta is a suspected member of the Crucés Boyz gang.

Acosta is facing charges of Evading Arrest in El Paso County including an outstanding warrant for vehicle theft. If anyone knows or has information on Acosta's whereabouts, you are asked to call (915) 849-4000.

Acosta is considered armed and dangerous.